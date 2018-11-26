/ National

EC selects six constituencies for EVM voting

Dhaka-6, 13, Ctg-9, Rangpur-3, Khulna-2, Satkhira-2 up for EVM use

Published: November 26, 2018 18:08:57

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in Dhaka-6 and 13, Chattogram-9, Rangpur-3, Khulna-2 and Satkhira-2 constituencies in the forthcoming general election as picked by the Election Commission.

The Commission chose the six parliamentary seats out of 48 around 5pm on Monday through an open lottery in presence of media, reports UNB.

On Saturday, the EC decided to use EVMs in all polling stations of the six constituencies located in city and district sadar areas during the 11th parliamentary elections slated for December 30.

However, BNP even on Monday placed a demand before the Commission that it must refrain from using EVMs in the general election.

 

