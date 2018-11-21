US Embassy to remain closed Thursday

The US Embassy in Dhaka, including the Consular Section and the American Centre will remain closed tomorrow (Thursday) on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day, an American national holiday.
However, the emergency services for American citizens will be available, an US Embassy press release said in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Level-playing field before symbol allocation: EC Secy
ACC to observe its 14th founding anniversary Thursday
Kamal Hossain attends Miladunnabi event at Bangabhaban
Govt spots fake news on Bangabandhu satellite
President hosts doa mahfil on Eid-e-Miladunnabi
No one can stop BD’s development journey: PM
Customs seizes 4.64 kgs of gold at Dhaka airport
Three die in ‘gunfights’ in Munshiganj, Cox’s Bazar
Digital Security Act: Editors upset as no step taken to amend it
Use of Indian ports: Govt decides to carry out feasibility study
Deadliest year for dengue fever in Bangladesh
BIMSTEC sets 2019 deadline to make FTA operational
BTRC to apply SMP rules to curb monopoly in telecom sector
Attainment of SDGs: Experts for South Asia cooperation framework
Indonesia to supply 250 passenger trains to Bangladesh
President, PM pay respects to Armed Forces martyrs
Rural e-commerce ‘key to digital financial inclusion expansion’
Huge malnutrition toll on Yemen children