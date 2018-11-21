/ National

US Embassy to remain closed Thursday

UNB | Published: November 21, 2018 17:33:04

File Photo (Collected)

The US Embassy in Dhaka, including the Consular Section and the American Centre will remain closed tomorrow (Thursday) on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day, an American national holiday.

However, the emergency services for American citizens will be available, an US Embassy press release said in Dhaka on Wednesday.

