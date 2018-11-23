Bangladesh score 324 in first innings, WI 54/3 at lunch

Bangladesh's eventful first innings against West Indies ended on 324 all out on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies in Chattogram on Friday.

In response, the tourists started to bat and scored 54 for 3 at lunch on Day 2. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan removed KC Brathwaite and SD Hope, and Taijul Islam got rid of KOA Powell.

Jomel Warrican removed both Nayeem Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman in the fifth over of the second morning, as per media reports.

The left-arm spinner finished with four wickets, as did Shannon Gabriel, who sparked Bangladesh's collapse in the first afternoon.

The centrepiece of Bangladesh's innings was a sublime 120 by Mominul Haque.