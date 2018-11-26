145 whales die on NZ beach

A group of up to 145 pilot whales have died after becoming stranded on a beach on Stewart Island in New Zealand, reports BBC.
The animals were discovered by a walker late on Saturday, strewn along the beach of Mason Bay.
Authorities said half the whales had already died by then, while the other half were put down as it would have been too difficult to save them.
In separate incidents, 12 pygmy whales and a sperm whale also beached in New Zealand over the weekend.
