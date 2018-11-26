Khashoggi murder: Turkish police inspecting villa

Turkish police are carrying out inspections at a villa in a north-western province in relation to the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The state-run Anadolu news agency and other media of Turkey gave the information on Monday, reports Reuters.
Police are searching a villa in the Samanli village of the Termal district in Yalova, Anadolu said. No further details were immediately available.
Turkish authorities have previously carried out inspections at the kingdom’s consulate and the consul general’s residence in Istanbul as part of an investigation into the killing of the journalist, who was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month.
Investigators had widened their search to Yalova last month and a forest on the outskirts of Istanbul for the remains of the journalist.
Maldives' top court cancels jail sentence of former president Nasheed
22 Afghan cops die in Taliban ambush, say officials
Strong 6.3 quake strikes Iran; over 500 hurt
Saudi crown prince begins second leg of Arab tour
Taiwan voters reject same-sex marriage
Malaysia says former PM Najib's office ordered changes to 1MDB audit report
Taiwan rebukes ruling party, emboldens China-friendly opposition
CIA cannot be trusted on Khashoggi conclusion: Saudi Prince
Governance failure major risk to doing business in BD
NBR weighs further tax cut for RMG exporters
EC to spend Tk 7.02b in upcoming Jatiyo Sangsad election
BB asks NBFIs to provide info about poll candidates
Net foreign funds on DSE tumble in January-October
US closes border gate with Mexico, fires tear gas to disperse migrants
ACME to launch commercial operation of steroid, hormone, penicillin
Shortage of cargo ships hits goods transportation