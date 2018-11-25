FM expects ‘breakthrough’ in blue economy

Bangladesh can expect a 'breakthrough' in the field of blue economy through developing its capacity, said Foreign Minister.

Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali told it to reporters at Sonargaon Hotel after the inaugural session of a seminar on Sunday.

"We hope there'll be a breakthrough in this field, too," he said.

Mr. Ali said though there are vast resources in the ocean very little is being utilised for lack of capacity, according to a UNB report.

"So, we need science, technology, innovation and scientific community," the minister said adding that the government needs to work together.

Responding to a question, he said blue economy is something new and it takes times to get benefits from any such new avenue.

"We're marching ahead. Let's see. Private sector also needs to come forward."

Asked about foreign election observers, Mahmood Ali said observers are coming and suggested the reporters to talk to the officials at the Election Commission about it.

Earlier, he spoke at the seminar titled 'Blue Economy and EU Horizon 2020' as the chief guest.

European Union Ambassador in Dhaka Renjse Teerink also spoke at the inaugural session while Secretary, Maritime Affairs Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Read Admiral (retd) Md Khurshed Alam made a presentation on the topic.

Horizon 2020 is the biggest EU Research and Innovation programme ever with nearly €80 billion of funding available over 7 years (2014 to 2020) in addition to the private investment that this money will attract.

It promises more breakthroughs, discoveries and 'world-firsts' by taking great ideas from the lab to the market.

The EU Ambassador laid emphasis on more participation and urged Bangladesh to take advantage of the fund for research in the field of the blue economy.

She said the EU is ready to engage deeply with Bangladesh in this regard as Horizon 2020 offers many opportunities. "There's a lot of opportunity for Bangladesh. That's why we're helping..."