Bangladeshi student wins bronze in Int’l Biology Olympiad

Published: July 23, 2018 14:32:56 | Updated: July 23, 2018 14:34:59
Bangladeshi student Auddithio Nag has won bronze medal in the 29th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) held in Iran.
The award was announced and distributed on Sunday, UNB reported citing a press release.
Four Bangladeshi high school students participated in the Olympiad held from July 15 to 22.
The IBO, 2018 was organised by the Ministry of Education, Iran in partnership with the University of Tarbiat Modares.
More than 260 students from 60 countries took part in this year's Olympiad.
According to the IBO official website, the first edition of the competition was held in Olomouc, the Czech Republic, in July 1990. Iran joined the competition in 1999.
10 DU students receive Sitara Parvin award
BSMRSTU to open three new departments
Students attend classes under open sky in Jashore
Rajshahi achieves full enrollment in primary education
‘Study in India’ expo begins in Dhaka
Study in India Expo starts in city
Int’l rating chess contest kicks off at IUB
Apps, breaking imaginary barriers to learning
Future leaders dream for a better mega city
Coal scam: N-region set to face power disruption from today
BD RMG industry now 'one of the safest' for workers
Private sector credit growth exceeds target in June
No plan to import salt ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
EBL follows best global practices: CEO
BD student wins bronze in Int’l Biology Olympiad
Errant CNG drivers to lose licence
Europeans press for digital tax at G20 meeting
NRB Bank begins formal operations of agent banking in Sylhet