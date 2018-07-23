sbac-logo

Bangladeshi student wins bronze in Int’l Biology Olympiad

Published: July 23, 2018 14:32:56 | Updated: July 23, 2018 14:34:59

Auddithio Nag holding his Bronze medal in the 29th International Biology Olympiad held in Iran

Bangladeshi student Auddithio Nag has won bronze medal in the 29th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) held in Iran.

The award was announced and distributed on Sunday, UNB reported citing a press release.

Four Bangladeshi high school students participated in the Olympiad held from July 15 to 22.

The IBO, 2018 was organised by the Ministry of Education, Iran in partnership with the University of Tarbiat Modares.

More than 260 students from 60 countries took part in this year's Olympiad.

According to the IBO official website, the first edition of the competition was held in Olomouc, the Czech Republic, in July 1990. Iran joined the competition in 1999.
 

