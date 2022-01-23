Loading...
The Financial Express

/ Health

Annual vaccine preferable to frequent booster shots, Pfizer CEO says

Annual vaccine preferable to frequent booster shots, Pfizer CEO says

Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Saturday that an annual COVID-19 vaccine would be preferable to more frequent booster shots in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Pfizer/BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be effective against severe disease and death caused by the heavily-mutated omicron variant but less effective in preventing transmission, reports Reuters.

With cases soaring, some countries have expanded COVID-19 vaccine booster programmes or shortened the gap between shots as governments scramble to shore up protection.

In an interview with Israel's N12 News, Bourla was asked whether he sees booster shots being administered every four to five months on a regular basis.

"This will not be a good scenario. What I'm hoping (is) that we will have a vaccine that you will have to do once a year," Bourla said.

"Once a year - it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember.

"So from a public health perspective, it is an ideal situation. We are looking to see if we can create a vaccine that covers omicron and doesn't forget the other variants and that could be a solution," Bourla said.

Bourla has said Pfizer could be ready to file for approval for a redesigned vaccine to fight omicron, and mass produce it, as soon as March.

Citing three studies, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that a third dose of an mRNA vaccine is key to fighting omicron, providing 90 per cent protection against hospitalisation.

A preliminary study published by Israel's Sheba Medical Center on Monday found that a fourth shot increases antibodies to even higher levels than the third but was likely not enough to fend off omicron. Nonetheless, a second booster was still advised for risk groups, Sheba said.

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

Economy

Stock

Trade

National

More News

Firms to make cheap version of Merck Covid pill for poorer countries

Sputnik V shows higher omicron-antibody levels than Pfizer

Poorer nations to get low-cost versions of Merck’s Covid-19 pill

Covid transmission through breastmilk unlikely

Incepta to launch Pfizer pill for treating Covid-19

Is pandemic entering endgame with Omicron?

Winter flu or cold - lifestyle is the main culprit

Australia approaches the omicron peak as daily infections hover around record levels

Children more likely to be hospitalised with omicron, British researchers say

J&J booster 85 per cent effective against hospitalisation by omicron for 1-2 months: Study

Most Viewed News

165181

Another Meghna bridge construction to begin this year

Bangladesh government finally goes for bidding for second oil refinery

DSE opens higher, CSE slides

BD Thai Food makes debut Monday

Dhaka likely to sign PTA with Colombo in April next

শিশুর মস্তিষ্কের জন্য যে খাবারে বেশি ক্ষতি

Top 10 turnover leaders grab 36pc of total market transaction

Siblings script success story in mushroom farming

No more special quotas for hiring of foreign workers by Malaysian employers

Germany's navy chief quits over Putin comments

© 2022 - All Rights with The Financial Express