149 new dengue patients hospitalised in 24hr

Some 149 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Friday.

Fifty-seven of them were hospitalised in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a regular update, reports UNB.

Since January 97,540 people were hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 96,529 made full recovery.

Currently, 760 patients, including 319 in the capital, are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has received 251 reports of dengue-related deaths. It has reviewed 179 of them and confirmed 112 deaths.