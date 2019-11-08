149 new dengue patients hospitalised in 24hr

Some 149 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Friday.
Fifty-seven of them were hospitalised in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a regular update, reports UNB.
Since January 97,540 people were hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 96,529 made full recovery.
Currently, 760 patients, including 319 in the capital, are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has received 251 reports of dengue-related deaths. It has reviewed 179 of them and confirmed 112 deaths.
Cyclone 'Bulbul' likely to hit BD Saturday evening
'No cases under new transport law till Nov 14'
Six die in Panchagarh road crash
BSF shoots dead Bangladeshi youth in Jhenaidah
Three hurt as police vehicle ploughs thru city footpath
Cyclone Bulbul moves towards Sundarbans
BD housemaids most in demand by Saudi families
BD halts Myanmar's entry into IORA
Cyclone Bulbul: Maritime ports asked to hoist signal No 4
Shenzhen, Dhaka bourses’ joint index by Dec
Offshore banking: ABB pleads for easing rules
Cyclone Bulbul moves towards Sundarbans
China's Oct exports, imports fall less than expected
Indonesian coal import to increase threefold
Magnitude 5.9 quake kills five in Iran, injures 300
BD halts Myanmar's entry into IORA
WhatsApp adds shopping catalogue feature, courting e-commerce
BD-Aussie trade reaches $2.44b