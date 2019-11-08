Loading...
pbil-logo

/ National

149 new dengue patients hospitalised in 24hr

Published: November 08, 2019 17:39:41

Some 149 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Friday.

Fifty-seven of them were hospitalised in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a regular update, reports UNB.

Since January 97,540 people were hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 96,529 made full recovery.

Currently, 760 patients, including 319 in the capital, are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. 

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has received 251 reports of dengue-related deaths. It has reviewed 179 of them and confirmed 112 deaths.

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

Economy

Stock

Trade

National

More News

Cyclone 'Bulbul' likely to hit BD Saturday evening

'No cases under new transport law till Nov 14'

Six die in Panchagarh road crash

BSF shoots dead Bangladeshi youth in Jhenaidah

Three hurt as police vehicle ploughs thru city footpath

Cyclone Bulbul moves towards Sundarbans

BD housemaids most in demand by Saudi families

BD halts Myanmar's entry into IORA

Cyclone Bulbul: Maritime ports asked to hoist signal No 4

KSA deports 96 more BD workers

Most Viewed News

115004

Shenzhen, Dhaka bourses’ joint index by Dec

Offshore banking: ABB pleads for easing rules

Cyclone Bulbul moves towards Sundarbans

China's Oct exports, imports fall less than expected

Indonesian coal import to increase threefold

Magnitude 5.9 quake kills five in Iran, injures 300

BD halts Myanmar's entry into IORA

WhatsApp adds shopping catalogue feature, courting e-commerce

BD-Aussie trade reaches $2.44b

Cyclone Bulbul: Maritime ports asked to hoist signal No 4

© 2017 - All Rights with The Financial Express