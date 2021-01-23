Loading...
50th independence: Bangladesh contingent to lead Republic Day parade in New Delhi

| Updated: January 23, 2021 20:05:09

A Bangladeshi tri-service contingent will lead the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi, commemorating 50 years of the country's Liberation War. Comprising soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy, and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force, the team will be led by Mohatsim Haider Chaudhary.

"Bangladesh contingent will be led by its Army, which will be in the first six rows, followed by two navy and two air force contingents, respectively. We are following all the COVID-19 norms," Chaudhary told ANI today.

Till then known as East Pakistan, Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation following the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The Mukti Bahini, a hastily-assembled force of East Pakistani students, lawyers, and ordinary citizens, fought alongside the Indian military in that war.

In the past, the Bangladesh government has honoured several Indian armed forces personnel, some posthumously, for their role in the war.

This Republic Day, the Indian Air Force will showcase the Rafale fighter jets purchased from France, flying past at the culmination of the parade. Some new formations – "Rudra", "Sudharshan", "Rakshak", "Eklavya", and "Brahmastra" - will also be seen for the first time, according to ANI.

Up to 42 aircraft, including 15 fighters, five transport, and a vintage one, will be seen in the flypast, IAF Spokesperson Wing Commander Indranil Nandi told ANI.

