All passenger train services to be suspended from this evening

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: March 24, 2020 14:44:14 | Updated: March 24, 2020 19:04:16
All passenger train services will be suspended from this evening until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Railways minister Nurul Islam Sujan announced this at a press conference at Rail Bhaban in the city today (Tuesday), according to media reports.
Freight train service will remain as usual, he said.
Earlier, Bangladesh Railway suspended all 257 local, commuter and mail train services across the country.
