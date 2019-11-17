Biman to buy two 787-9 Dreamliner jets

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to buy two 787-9 Dreamliner jets, valued at $585 million.

Biman and Boeing announced a deal over the procurement at the 2019 Dubai Airshow on Sunday, reports bdnews24.com quoting a statement.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had inaugurated the four 787-8 Dreamliner airplanes of Biman in Dhaka, is currently in Dubai to watch the airshow.

The new purchase was recorded in October as an unidentified order on Boeing's website.

It complements Biman's fleet of 787-8 jets with the larger and longer-range 787-9 variant.

The national flag carrier of Bangladesh says the addition of the 787-9 will help modernise its fleet and expand its international network, according to the statement.

"One of our key priorities is to have a modern fleet with technologically-advanced airplanes that will enable us to expand our international reach," Biman Chairman Muhammad Enamul Bari said in the statement.

"While we have a good domestic network, we plan to extend our international network to include more destinations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The 787 with its technological superiority, excellent operational performance and passenger experience will enable us to achieve that goal," he added.

The 787-9 is part of a three-member family that offers long range and unmatched fuel efficiency in the 200 to 350 seat market.

For Biman Bangladesh, the 787-9 can carry 298 passengers in a standard three-class configuration and fly up to 7,530 nautical miles (13,950km) while reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 25 percent compared to older airplanes.

Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said Biman was showing the planemaker “the powerful potential of the Dreamliner family”.

“Just last month, the airline launched a new non-stop flight from its hub in Dhaka to Medina, Saudi Arabia. It's a great example of the 787-8 serving as a 'market opener.' And now, Biman adds the 787-9 which brings more seats, more range and more cargo-carry capability for the routes that need it. The two will form a profitable network solution for Biman."

The statement said Boeing also provides services that help Biman operate more efficiently.

Biman had signed a contract with US airplane manufacturer Boeing in 2008 for the purchase of 10 airplanes.

This included four 777-300 ERs, two 737-800s and the four Dreamliner 787-8s.