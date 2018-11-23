12 workers burned as melted iron falls on them in N’ganj

FE Online Report | Published: November 23, 2018 18:33:46 | Updated: November 23, 2018 18:43:16
Twelve workers sustained burn injuries as melted iron fell on them at a steel and rod factory in Madanpur area of Bandar upazila in Narayanganj on Friday.
All of them are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Quoting doctors’ in-charge of the Dhaka Medical hospital police outpost ASI Abdul Khan told the FE that five among the 12 are in critical condition.
The injured workers are: Manik (22), Rupak (20), Sujon (18), Kabir (30), Rana (22), Zafar (25), Arif (20), Shakil (25), Masum (25), Sajib 26), Golap Mondol (22) and Salahuddin (25).
Abu Raihan, general manger of 'Montaha Steel and Re-rolling Mills Ltd', said melted iron accidentally fell on a group of workers around 11am when they were producing rod in the factory, leaving eight of them injured.
nsrafsanju@gmail.com
12 workers sustain burn injuries in N’ganj
Air Force pilot dies as training jet crashes in Tangail
Two die after bus hits truck in Lalmonirhat
Feni road crash leaves two dead
Labour dies of electrocution in Habiganj
Bird lover detects rare bird Tree Pipit in Rajshahi village
Health complexes in Magura, Bogura suffer for staff, instrument shortages
Police rescue minor boy 48-hr after abduction
BGB recovers arms, ammo in C’nawabganj
BD needs to apply anew for Chinese buyer's credit
Village super market comes to aid of farmers
Karachi attack: Two dead in attack on Chinese consulate
BNP leader Milon arrested in Chattogram
NBR taskforce to include BIDA, police, NSI officials
Saudi prince demanded Khashoggi be 'silenced': CIA
Dhaka University IBA teacher Khaled Mahmud lands in jail on rape charges
China says US-China trade talks should be equal, mutually beneficial
BNP nomination aspirant Abu Bakar from Jashore found dead in Dhaka