12 workers burned as melted iron falls on them in N’ganj

Twelve workers sustained burn injuries as melted iron fell on them at a steel and rod factory in Madanpur area of Bandar upazila in Narayanganj on Friday.

All of them are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Quoting doctors’ in-charge of the Dhaka Medical hospital police outpost ASI Abdul Khan told the FE that five among the 12 are in critical condition.

The injured workers are: Manik (22), Rupak (20), Sujon (18), Kabir (30), Rana (22), Zafar (25), Arif (20), Shakil (25), Masum (25), Sajib 26), Golap Mondol (22) and Salahuddin (25).

Abu Raihan, general manger of 'Montaha Steel and Re-rolling Mills Ltd', said melted iron accidentally fell on a group of workers around 11am when they were producing rod in the factory, leaving eight of them injured.

nsrafsanju@gmail.com