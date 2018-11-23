/ National

12 workers burned as melted iron falls on them in N’ganj

FE Online Report | Published: November 23, 2018 18:33:46 | Updated: November 23, 2018 18:43:16

Twelve workers sustained burn injuries as melted iron fell on them at a steel and rod factory in Madanpur area of Bandar upazila in Narayanganj on Friday.

All of them are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Quoting doctors’ in-charge of the Dhaka Medical hospital police outpost ASI Abdul Khan told the FE that five among the 12 are in critical condition.

The injured workers are: Manik (22), Rupak (20), Sujon (18), Kabir (30), Rana (22), Zafar (25), Arif (20), Shakil (25), Masum (25), Sajib 26), Golap Mondol (22) and Salahuddin (25).

Abu Raihan, general manger of 'Montaha Steel and Re-rolling Mills Ltd', said melted iron accidentally fell on a group of workers around 11am when they were producing rod in the factory, leaving eight of them injured.

nsrafsanju@gmail.com

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

Economy

Stock

Trade

National

More News

12 workers sustain burn injuries in N’ganj

Air Force pilot dies as training jet crashes in Tangail

Two die after bus hits truck in Lalmonirhat

Feni road crash leaves two dead

Labour dies of electrocution in Habiganj

Bird lover detects rare bird Tree Pipit in Rajshahi village

Health complexes in Magura, Bogura suffer for staff, instrument shortages

Police rescue minor boy 48-hr after abduction

BGB recovers arms, ammo in C’nawabganj

DDMR implements dozens of projects in Mymensingh

Most Viewed News

BD needs to apply anew for Chinese buyer's credit

Village super market comes to aid of farmers

Karachi attack: Two dead in attack on Chinese consulate

BNP leader Milon arrested in Chattogram

NBR taskforce to include BIDA, police, NSI officials

Saudi prince demanded Khashoggi be 'silenced': CIA

Dhaka University IBA teacher Khaled Mahmud lands in jail on rape charges

China says US-China trade talks should be equal, mutually beneficial

BNP nomination aspirant Abu Bakar from Jashore found dead in Dhaka

Spain accuses UK of treachery over Gibraltar Brexit deal

© 2017 - All Rights with The Financial Express