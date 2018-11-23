Air Force pilot dies as training jet crashes in Tangail

Photo used for representational purpose only — via UNB

A training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed at Telki in Madhupur upazila of Tangail on Friday afternoon, killing its lone pilot.

Rezaul Karim, assistant director of Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR), said the F-7 aircraft crashed around 3:00pm during an air exercise.

Pilot Wing Commander Arif Ahmed Dipu died in the incident, he said when contacted by UNB, adding that a rescue operation was underway.