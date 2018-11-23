Air Force pilot dies as training jet crashes in Tangail

Published: November 23, 2018 16:52:28 | Updated: November 23, 2018 18:09:19
A training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed at Telki in Madhupur upazila of Tangail on Friday afternoon, killing its lone pilot.
Rezaul Karim, assistant director of Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR), said the F-7 aircraft crashed around 3:00pm during an air exercise.
Pilot Wing Commander Arif Ahmed Dipu died in the incident, he said when contacted by UNB, adding that a rescue operation was underway.
Two die after bus hits truck in Lalmonirhat
Feni road crash leaves two dead
Labour dies of electrocution in Habiganj
Bird lover detects rare bird Tree Pipit in Rajshahi village
Health complexes in Magura, Bogura suffer for staff, instrument shortages
Police rescue minor boy 48-hr after abduction
BGB recovers arms, ammo in C’nawabganj
DDMR implements dozens of projects in Mymensingh
Elderly man dies in Satkhira road accident
BD needs to apply anew for Chinese buyer's credit
Village super market comes to aid of farmers
Karachi attack: Two dead in attack on Chinese consulate
BNP leader Milon arrested in Chattogram
Saudi prince demanded Khashoggi be 'silenced': CIA
NBR taskforce to include BIDA, police, NSI officials
China says US-China trade talks should be equal, mutually beneficial
Dhaka University IBA teacher Khaled Mahmud lands in jail on rape charges
Spain accuses UK of treachery over Gibraltar Brexit deal
BNP nomination aspirant Abu Bakar from Jashore found dead in Dhaka