Air Force pilot dies as training jet crashes in Tangail

Published: November 23, 2018 16:52:28 | Updated: November 23, 2018 18:09:19

Photo used for representational purpose only — via UNB

A training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed at Telki in Madhupur upazila of Tangail on Friday afternoon, killing its lone pilot.

Rezaul Karim, assistant director of Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR), said the F-7 aircraft crashed around 3:00pm during an air exercise.

Pilot Wing Commander Arif Ahmed Dipu died in the incident, he said when contacted by UNB, adding that a rescue operation was underway.

 

