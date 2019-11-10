Loading...
Govt defers JSC, JDC math tests again

Published: November 10, 2019 20:23:21

The government has once again suspended the Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) math examinations set for Nov 12 due to Cyclone Bulbul.

The JSC test has been rescheduled for 10am on Nov 14, the education ministry said on Sunday. The madrasa board announced that the JDC test will now be held at 9.0am on Nov 15, reports bdnews24.com.

The JSC and JDC math exams were originally slated for Nov 09 before being rescheduled for Nov 12 and Nov 14, respectively, because of the cyclone threat.

Later, the government also postponed the JSC and JDC exams scheduled for Nov 13 and Nov 16 due to the cyclone.

