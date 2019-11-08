Cyclone Bulbul: Maritime ports asked to hoist signal No 4

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to lower local cautionary signal No 3 and hoist local warning signal No 4.

The severe cyclonic storm “Bulbul” over the west-central bay and adjoining east-central bay moved north-northwestwards over the same area at 6:00am on Friday.

It was centred about 760 km southwest of Chattogram port, 710 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 665 km southwest of Mongla port, and 650 km southwest of Payraport, the Met office said in a special weather bulletin.

It is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction. Under the peripheral influence of the severe cyclonic storm “Bulbul”, gusty/squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay, and coastal areas of Bangladesh, UNB reported citing the Met Office.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 64 kms of the severe cyclone centre is about 90 kph rising to 110 kph in gusts or squalls. The sea will remain very high near the severe cyclone centre, the Met Office added.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to take shelter immediately and remain in shelter till further notice.