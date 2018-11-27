/ National

Ershad admitted to CMH

Published: November 27, 2018 14:04:47

Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad was hospitalised on Tuesday morning as he fell sick.

He was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) early today, said his press secretary Sunil Shuvo Roy.

Ershad has been suffering from serious pain in his knees and some other complications, UNB reports quoting the press secretary.

Roy said the Jatiya Party chairman needs to go to Singapore for his regular health checkup, but he cannot due to the forthcoming general election.

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

National

More News

DMP collects Tk 3.367m over traffic rule violation

Oikyafront member parties fielding candidates independently for now: Dr Kamal

People jailed for more than two years can’t contest polls: HC

Army delegation embarks on weeklong tour to India   

EU election experts due Tuesday

EC orders social media monitoring round-the-clock

EC selects six constituencies for EVM voting

Court indicts eight over Holey Artisan attack

Last cabinet meeting on December 3 before election

BNP leader Rafiqul challenges jail sentence in graft case

Most Viewed News

Demand for mutual funds continues to be at a low ebb

Real wage growth in BD drops to 3.0pc in 2017: ILO

PPP Act up for amendment

Entry-level RMG workers to get Tk 8,000 each

IFAD Auto opens largest commercial vehicles service center in BD

Stocks positive in early trading

Alibaba's Jack Ma is a 'Communist Party member'

Oikyafront member parties fielding candidates independently for now: Dr Kamal

Local company starts coffee plum export

PD banks for six-month tenure auction calendar

© 2017 - All Rights with The Financial Express