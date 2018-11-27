Ershad admitted to CMH

Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad was hospitalised on Tuesday morning as he fell sick.
He was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) early today, said his press secretary Sunil Shuvo Roy.
Ershad has been suffering from serious pain in his knees and some other complications, UNB reports quoting the press secretary.
Roy said the Jatiya Party chairman needs to go to Singapore for his regular health checkup, but he cannot due to the forthcoming general election.
