Loading...
pbil-logo

/ National

Launch services resume after 36 hours

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: November 11, 2019 11:46:14 | Updated: November 11, 2019 14:09:06

Launch services have resumed as Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) reopened all the routes across the country after 36 hours of suspensions due to the cyclone Bulbul today (Monday).

Around 13 launches had left Sadarghat launch terminal since 6:00am until 10:30am, local media reported citing BIWTA public relations officer Mobarak Hossain Majumder.

Earlier on Friday night, the BIWTA suspended launch services on all routes anticipating adverse impact of the cyclone on the routes.

At least 13 people reportedly died from a combination of reasons, including falling of trees and collapses of houses in the 10 southern coastal districts, including Khulna and Bagerhat.

 

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

Economy

Stock

Trade

National

More News

Barrister Tureen Afroz removed from ICT prosecution team

Ports advised to lower signal

Rohingyas threat to national, regional security: PM

Ex-minister Latif Siddiqui’s bail stayed

Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives in Bangladesh

Country’s river ports reopen today

‘Bulbul’: Tuesday’s JSC, JDC exams rescheduled

Cyclone: BRAC ready with dry food, safe water and emergency medical care

16 dead as Bulbul lashes Bangladesh, India coasts

Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi observed

Most Viewed News

115118

Country’s post-graduation challenges worry experts

BD to debut taka bond on London bourse today

Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives in Bangladesh

Alibaba Singles’ Day sales hit $23b in first nine hours

Rohingyas threat to national, regional security: PM

China trade talks moving along nicely: Trump

Bourses witness gains at open

Malaysian court tells ex-PM Najib to defend himself in 1MDB-linked case

Meghna Petroleum declares 150pc cash dividend

Bolivia's Morales resigns after protests over disputed election

© 2017 - All Rights with The Financial Express