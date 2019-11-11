Launch services resume after 36 hours

Launch services have resumed as Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) reopened all the routes across the country after 36 hours of suspensions due to the cyclone Bulbul today (Monday).

Around 13 launches had left Sadarghat launch terminal since 6:00am until 10:30am, local media reported citing BIWTA public relations officer Mobarak Hossain Majumder.

Earlier on Friday night, the BIWTA suspended launch services on all routes anticipating adverse impact of the cyclone on the routes.

At least 13 people reportedly died from a combination of reasons, including falling of trees and collapses of houses in the 10 southern coastal districts, including Khulna and Bagerhat.