Launch services resume after 36 hours

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: November 11, 2019 11:46:14 | Updated: November 11, 2019 14:09:06
Launch services have resumed as Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) reopened all the routes across the country after 36 hours of suspensions due to the cyclone Bulbul today (Monday).
Around 13 launches had left Sadarghat launch terminal since 6:00am until 10:30am, local media reported citing BIWTA public relations officer Mobarak Hossain Majumder.
Earlier on Friday night, the BIWTA suspended launch services on all routes anticipating adverse impact of the cyclone on the routes.
At least 13 people reportedly died from a combination of reasons, including falling of trees and collapses of houses in the 10 southern coastal districts, including Khulna and Bagerhat.
Barrister Tureen Afroz removed from ICT prosecution team
Rohingyas threat to national, regional security: PM
Ex-minister Latif Siddiqui’s bail stayed
Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives in Bangladesh
Country’s river ports reopen today
‘Bulbul’: Tuesday’s JSC, JDC exams rescheduled
Cyclone: BRAC ready with dry food, safe water and emergency medical care
16 dead as Bulbul lashes Bangladesh, India coasts
Country’s post-graduation challenges worry experts
BD to debut taka bond on London bourse today
Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives in Bangladesh
Alibaba Singles’ Day sales hit $23b in first nine hours
Rohingyas threat to national, regional security: PM
China trade talks moving along nicely: Trump
Malaysian court tells ex-PM Najib to defend himself in 1MDB-linked case
Meghna Petroleum declares 150pc cash dividend
Bolivia's Morales resigns after protests over disputed election