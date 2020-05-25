PM greets freedom fighters on Eid-ul-Fitr

Like other occasions, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters and members of the martyred families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) at Gaznavi Road in Mohammadpur area of Dhaka on Monday as a mark of her good wishes for them.

PM’s Assistant Private Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, Protocol Officer-2 SM Khurshid-ul-Alam and Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwar-e-Alam Sarkar handed over these items to them this morning.

In their brief speech, the officials sought doa from all for protection of the country's people from the coronavirus pandemic, reports UNB.

The war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families thanked and expressed gratitude to the prime minister for remembering them on every national day and festivals like the Independence Day, the Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh.

They wished the prime minister good health and long life.