Fire hits Chattogram chips factory

A fire broke out at a chips factory in Kalurghat area of the port city early Monday.



The fire erupted at around 5:30am in the factory of Meridian Chips, said Farid Ahmmed Chowdhury, the deputy assistant director of Agrabad Fire Service.



Ten firefighting vehicles from Bayezid, Chandanpura, Kalurghat and Agrabad fire stations rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 10:00am after five hours of frantic efforts.



However, the fire was yet to be completely doused, UNB reported citing the fire service official.



It is still unclear what sparked the fire. The damage caused by the fire could not be ascertained yet.



The same factory had caught fire on December 21, 2011.