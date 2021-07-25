President asks armed forces to work for tackling COVID-19

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed meeting President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in Dhaka on Sunday -PID Photo

President Md Abdul Hamid has called upon all, including every member of the Armed Forces Division, to work from their respective positions to deal with the coronavirus situation.

The president made the remarks while exchanging Eid greetings separately with the chiefs of the three services at Bangabhaban in Dhaka on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, the president said the whole world is in facing a severe problem at present due to the outbreak of the fatal COVID-19 pandemic.

“The effect of coronavirus is also becoming evident in Bangladesh,” President Hamid added.

He called upon everyone to work together with providing all necessary supports to the incumbent government dealing with the existing situation in a planned way.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan and Acting Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Mohammad Abu Ashraf separately met the president at Bangabhaban on Sunday evening.

After the meeting, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin said that the President also conveyed Eid greetings to the members of the Armed Forces and their family members.

In separate meetings, the chiefs of the three services briefed the president on their respective steps taken to deal with the coronavirus situation and to develop their respective forces, the press secretary added.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attached) Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.