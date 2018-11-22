/ Sci-tech

Nokia reorganises itself ahead of 5G race

Published: November 22, 2018 14:28:32

Nokia will merge its mobile networks and fixed networks business groups into a new unit called Access Networks as it takes aim at 5G opportunities, the Finnish firm announced on Thursday.

“By creating a single Access Networks organisation that includes both fixed and mobile, we can improve our customer focus, simplify our management structure, and more efficiently leverage our full portfolio,” Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

Nokia also announced management changes with Tommi Uitto appointed president of Mobile Networks and Marc Rouanne, who has been serving as president of Mobile Networks, leaving the company, reports Reuters.

Uitto has been leading mobile networks product sales.

