Suarez joins Barca’s injury list

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been ruled out for two weeks with a knee injury as Ernesto Valverde's squad continues to be pushed to its limits.

Suarez will require stem cell treatment, meaning he will miss Wednesday's clash with PSV in the Champions League as well as Liga matches against Villarreal and local rivals Espanyol, according to Goal.

He could be fit to face Tottenham on December 11, but his absence is just the latest blow for Valverde amid a run of disappointing results.

The news of Suarez's injury comes just 24 hours it was revealed that both Rafinha and Sergi Roberto are set for spells on the sidelines.

Rafinha is unlikely to play again this season after it was revealed he requires surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament while Sergi Roberto is set for a month out of action with a hamstring problem.

The Blaugrana have also revealed that reserve goalkeeper Jesper Cillessen is set to be out for up to three weeks with a muscle tear in his right leg while midfielder Arthur will miss the trip to Eindhoven with an adductor strain.

Thomas Vermaelen, meanwhile, is a long-term absentee, though Samuel Umtiti returned to action against Atletico Madrid on Saturday to ease Barca'a defensive concerns.

There was some encouraging news for Valverde on Monday, though, after Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic were both named in the squad to face PSV.

Brazil international Coutinho sustained a hamstring injury during Barca's last European outing on November 6 while Rakitic picked up a hamstring injury while playing for Croatia against Spain earlier this month.

But it is Suarez's injury which is set to keep Valverde up at night, with Munir El Haddadi the only recognised senior striker available to the former Athletic Club boss.

Lionel Messi could, of course, be deployed as a central forward in Suarez's absence, but having picked up just one point from their last two Liga matches - a run which has seen them replaced by Sevilla at the top of the table - Valverde could be reluctant to move his star player away from his preferred role behind the striker.

Barca head to Eindhoven knowing that a win will secure them top spot in Group B having already claimed their spot in the knockout stages after just four matches.