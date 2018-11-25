Cruise boat capsizes in Uganda, killing 10

Photo collected from internet has been used for representational purpose only

At least 10 people have died after a cruise boat capsized in Lake Victoria in Uganda on Saturday evening while more than 40 others were rescued, Ugandan police said.

"The rescue mission is still on to find others," said police spokesman Emilian Kayima, Reuters reported.

The cruise boat went down off Mukono district, which is close to the capital Kampala, the private Daily Monitor newspaper reported on its website.