Cruise boat capsizes in Uganda, killing 10

At least 10 people have died after a cruise boat capsized in Lake Victoria in Uganda on Saturday evening while more than 40 others were rescued, Ugandan police said.
"The rescue mission is still on to find others," said police spokesman Emilian Kayima, Reuters reported.
The cruise boat went down off Mukono district, which is close to the capital Kampala, the private Daily Monitor newspaper reported on its website.
Four Finns among five die in Zimbabwe plane crash
Suspected IS gunmen kill nine in Libya
Gunmen kill six in southern Libya
Ethiopian Airlines steps up hunt for African connections
Libyan gunmen release kidnapped Egyptian workers
Frelimo urges Renamo to stop war threats
Kenya launches first coastguard patrol
Nigeria’s Buhari launches manifesto for re-election bid
Egypt, Ethiopia to discuss Nile dam dispute
Power Div warns of scrapping S Alam Gr's coal power plant
Pre-poll tax exemptions to weigh on collection
Govt to seek $ 1.0b funds from ADB, China
Ensure modern metering system for best use of gas
Women's overseas jobs drop 18pc in 10 months
Fire risk remains in half of Accord factories
Trading of 14 cos to remain suspended on Sunday
Four Finns among five killed in Zimbabwe private plane crash
Stocks open week on negative note