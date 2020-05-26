Afghan government to release 900 Taliban prisoners

The Afghan government urged the Taliban to extend a three-day ceasefire which is due to end on Tuesday night and also announced that it would release 900 prisoners from the insurgent group on Tuesday.
“It is important to extend the ceasefire and, in order to avoid bloodshed, the Afghan government is ready to extend it,” Javid Faisal, the spokesman for the Afghan National Security Adviser, told a news conference.
The Taliban announced the three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that ends the holy month of Ramadan. It expires at midnight on Tuesday (1930 GMT).
India coronavirus cases rise as millions return home
Earthquake rattles New Zealand for the second time in 48 hours
Masks too dangerous for children under two, Japan medical group says
S Arabia to end curfew on June 21, except in Mecca
India among 10 worst-hit coronavirus countries as cases jump
Indian Olympic great Balbir Singh dies aged 95
Singaporean cooks up Eid feast for migrant workers in lockdown
Japan lifts state of emergency completely, India records about 7,000 new cases
More patients than beds in Mumbai as virus cases keep rising
Sunbeams Principal Niloufer Manzur passes away
Kutubuddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of Envoy Group, catches coronavirus
DSE market-cap to GDP ratio remains low in region
€1.1m EU support for cyclone Amphan-affected people in Bangladesh
Dollar dips as virus recovery optimism holds
Japan widens entry ban to include BD, others
PM mourns death of educationist Niloufer Manzur
Bangladeshi-owned SMEs in Bahrain likely to get assistance
WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where COVID-19 declining
Singapore cuts 2020 GDP outlook again as Covid-19 batters economy