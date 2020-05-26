Loading...
Afghan government to release 900 Taliban prisoners

Reuters | Published: May 26, 2020 16:18:29

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands guard at a checkpoint outside Bagram prison, north of Kabul, Afghanistan on April 8, 2020 — Reuters/Files An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands guard at a checkpoint outside Bagram prison, north of Kabul, Afghanistan on April 8, 2020 — Reuters/Files

The Afghan government urged the Taliban to extend a three-day ceasefire which is due to end on Tuesday night and also announced that it would release 900 prisoners from the insurgent group on Tuesday.

“It is important to extend the ceasefire and, in order to avoid bloodshed, the Afghan government is ready to extend it,” Javid Faisal, the spokesman for the Afghan National Security Adviser, told a news conference.

The Taliban announced the three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that ends the holy month of Ramadan. It expires at midnight on Tuesday (1930 GMT).

