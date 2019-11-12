Attack in Damascus kills two, wounds six

At least two people were killed and six wounded in an attack in the early hours of Tuesday that targeted a building in Damascus, the Syrian capital, state television said.
The building, which state media identified as a civilian home, is located near the Lebanese embassy in Mezzah, a western district of the capital that is home to Damascus University and many foreign embassies.
State media did not say who had carried out the attack, Reuters reported.
Earlier, state media had said the Syrian army opened fire on “a hostile target” over Daraya, a suburb southwest of Damascus. Photos published by state news agency SANA showed damage to a two-storey building and debris strewn over cars.
In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria against its regional arch foe Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which it calls the biggest threat to its borders.
