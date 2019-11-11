Chinese president arrives in Greece for state visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Greece Sunday for a three-day state visit to consolidate traditional friendship and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
It is the first visit by a Chinese head of state to the European nation in 11 years.
Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were greeted by senior Greek officials at the airport.
Upon arrival, Xi said Greece boasts long history and glorious culture and has made outstanding contributions to the progress of human civilizations.
China and Greece shine for each other in their cultures, and they also enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges, Xi said.
As countries with ancient civilizations, both China and Greece support exchanges and dialogue between different civilizations and promote their harmonious co-existence, he said.
Xi pointed out that China and Greece have maintained a high level of development in their relations over recent years, as witnessed by frequent high-level exchanges, constant deepening of political mutual trust, and fruitful cooperation results under the Belt and Road Initiative that is marked by the Piraeus Port project, Xinhua reports.
The two countries have also kept close communication and coordination on major international and regional issues, contributing to world peace, stability, development and prosperity, he said.
Currently, Xi said, both China and Greece are at a critical stage of their respective development, and it is in the fundamental interests of the two countries and their people to deepen bilateral relations and expand practical cooperation.
He said he looks forward to having in-depth exchange of views with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on developing bilateral relations under the new situation, so as to jointly map out the blueprint for future cooperation between the two countries and open a new chapter in their comprehensive strategic partnership.
Greece is the first stop of Xi's ongoing Europe and Latin America tour, which will also take him to Brazil. He will attend the 11th BRICS summit to be held in Brasilia on November 13-14.
Haze wraps New Delhi again as air quality plummets
Cyclone Bulbul kills nine in India
Malaysian court tells ex-PM Najib to defend himself in 1MDB-linked case
Murder of Indonesia palm oil activists shows growing threat, rights groups say
Israeli farmers lament the end of Jordan land deal
Libya deports about 200 illegal immigrants
HK protesters vandalise subway station
Iran discovers oil field with 53b barrels of crude
Russian professor kills lover during argument
Imperial couple of Japan rides through Tokyo in grand enthronement parade
Country’s post-graduation challenges worry experts
Bangladesh to launch first taka bond on London bourse today
Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives in Bangladesh
Trump says China trade talks moving along nicely, but deal has to be right
Alibaba Singles’ Day sales hit $23b in first nine hours
Rohingyas threat to national, regional security: PM
Daraz 11.11 sale starts today only for 24 hours
Malaysian court tells ex-PM Najib to defend himself in 1MDB-linked case