Loading...
pbil-logo

/ World

Chinese scientists develop flexible sodium-ion microcapacitors

Xinhua | Published: November 12, 2019 18:16:46

Chinese scientists have constructed a prototype of planar sodium-ion microcapacitors (NIMCs) with high power density, superior thermal stability and excellent mechanical flexibility.

The prototype was co-developed by two research groups respectively led by Wu Zhongshuai from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), and Bao Xinhe, a CAS academician and president of the University of Science and Technology of China.

By coupling with a battery-type urchin-like sodium titanate anode and a capacitor-type nanoporous activated graphene cathode, the as-fabricated all-solid-state NIMCs working at 3.5 V exhibited high volumetric energy density and an ultralow self-discharge rate, according to the researchers.

Microcapacitors and microbatteries have been acknowledged as key power sources for miniaturized smart and integrated electronics, such as remote sensors, microrobots and self-powered microsystems.

The NIMCs assembled by DICP scientists would enjoy abundant sodium resources, low cost and electrochemical properties of sodium comparable to lithium. While showing great potential for making flexible microelectronic devices, lithium's massive applications, however, will likely be snuffed out by the limited supply and rising cost of the resource.

The micro-supercapacitors with multi-directional ion diffusion pathways and better capacitance and rate capability, hold tremendous potential for microelectronics, researchers said.

A paper on the results of the research was published in the journal Advanced Science.

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

Economy

Stock

Trade

National

More News

Netizens urge Japan to handle 41 cracks in grounds of Fukushima nuclear plant

Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

54 injured after man sprays corrosive liquid in China kindergarten

Attack in Damascus kills two, wounds six

Iran adds to breaches of nuclear deal with enrichment push: IAEA report

Open market boon to spill over from China's import expo

Chinese president arrives in Greece for state visit

Haze wraps New Delhi again as air quality plummets

Cyclone Bulbul kills nine in India

Malaysian court tells ex-PM Najib to defend himself in 1MDB-linked case

Most Viewed News

115173

China's top co to help develop BD's financial market base

Brahmanbaria head-on train crash leaves 16 dead, 100 injured

NBR amends electronic seal and lock rules

Bourses witness upturn in early trading

Poland reacts angrily to Netflix Nazi documentary

Railway minister says Turna Nishita loco master responsible for Brahmanbaria accident

Mercantile Bank workshop on 'comprehensive risk management'

Cyclone Bulbul destroyed crops worth Tk 2.63 billion, says agriculture minister

Iran adds to breaches of nuclear deal with enrichment push: IAEA report

Nusrat murder: 12 condemned convicts shifted to Cumilla central jail

© 2017 - All Rights with The Financial Express