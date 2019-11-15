Hong Kong's most urgent task is to end violence: Xi Jinping

Xinhua | Published: November 15, 2019 20:20:47
Chinese President Xi Jinping has said the most urgent task for Hong Kong at present is to bring violence and chaos to an end and restore order.
Xi came up with the statement he was attending the 11th BRICS summit in Brasilia, capital of Brazil, on Thursday.
The Chinese president said the continuous radical violent activities in Hong Kong seriously trample rule of law and the social order, seriously disturb Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and seriously challenge the "one country, two systems" bottom line.
He reiterated that it remains the most pressing task for Hong Kong to bring violence and chaos to an end and restore order.
"We will continue to firmly support the chief executive in leading the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government to govern in accordance with the law, firmly support the Hong Kong police in strictly enforcing the law, and firmly support the Hong Kong judicial bodies in severely punishing the violent criminals in accordance with the law," Xi said.
Xi said the Chinese government has unswerving determination to protect national sovereignty, security and development interests, implement "one country, two systems" policy and oppose any external force in interfering in Hong Kong's affairs.
