Dhaka University IBA admission test held

The admission test for first year BBA courses under 2019-20 academic session at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University (DU) was held on Friday.
A total of 7541 admission seekers are vying for 120 seats, reports UNB.
DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr MdAkhtaruzzaman, Pro-VC (administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, Treasurer Prof Dr Md Kamal Uddin and Proctor Prof Dr AKM Golam Rabbani visited different examination centers.
