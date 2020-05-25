Clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients paused: WHO

Laura Ng, who has lupus and had to recently call at least five pharmacies before she could find a place to fill her hydroxychloroquine prescription, is photographed in Seattle, Washington, US, Mar 31, 2020. Ng said she is worried about the supply due to interest in the drug as a treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). REUTERS

A clinical trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients has been suspended amid safety concerns, World Health Organisation or WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, Reuters reports.

"The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity trial while the safety data is reviewed by the data safety monitoring board. The other arms of the trial are continuing," Tedros told an online briefing.