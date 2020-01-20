Loading...
pbil-logo

/ National

10 get death sentence in CPB bomb blast case

Published: January 20, 2020 11:56:06 | Updated: January 20, 2020 13:00:48

- Picture used for illustrative purpose

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced 10 people to death in a case filed over the bomb blast at a CPB rally in Paltan area in 2001.

Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Rabiul Alam delivered the verdict.

The convicts are - Mufti Moin Uddin Sheikh, Arif Hasan Sumon, Maulana Sabbir Ahmed, Shawkat Osman alias Sheikh Farid, Jahangir Alam Badar, Mohibul Muttakin, Aminul Mursalin, Mufti Abdul Hai, Mufti Shafikur Rahman, and Nur Islam.

Moin Uddin, Sumon, Sabbir and Shawkat are in police custody while the rest are on the run.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each.

Besides, it acquitted Md Mashiur Rahman and Rafikul Islam Miraj. Another accused in the case, Mufti Abdul Hannan, was executed in a separate case, UNB reports.

Argument in the case concluded on December 2. Testimonies of 46 witnesses were recorded.

Five CPB activists were killed and 20 others injured in a bomb attack on the party’s rally on January 20, 2001 at Paltan.

The case was closed in December 2003 as investigations found no evidence against the accused people in the case and later in 2005 the case was reopened.

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

National

More News

Bomb attacks on police: Two 'JMB members' held

Two new dengue patients admitted in 24hrs

Cold-related diseases affect 5,733 in 24 hrs

Govt appoints 97 new assistant judges

Naimul Abrar’s Death: Prothom Alo editor gets bail

PM mourns death of FF AL leader Tanzel

Freedom fighter Tanzel Hossain Khan dies

AQI: Dhaka ranks 3rd worst city

Shaheed Asad Day being observed

Digital application for land mutation starts Mar 17

Most Viewed News

118807

BB rolls out capital market support plan this week

Govt's credit growth target raised for H2

LafargeHolcim to be a building material solutions provider

Bangladesh’s exports to India cross $1.0b in 2019

Will send 10m Bangladeshi Muslims back: BJP leader

Accord-victim RMG factory now battles local foe

World's richest 2,000 hold more than 4.6b combined: Oxfam

Coronavirus spreads to Beijing as China confirms 139 new cases

Padma Oil Co approves 130pc dividend

10 get death sentence in CPB bomb blast case

© 2017 - All Rights with The Financial Express