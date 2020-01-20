10 get death sentence in CPB bomb blast case

Published: January 20, 2020 11:56:06 | Updated: January 20, 2020 13:00:48
A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced 10 people to death in a case filed over the bomb blast at a CPB rally in Paltan area in 2001.
Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Rabiul Alam delivered the verdict.
The convicts are - Mufti Moin Uddin Sheikh, Arif Hasan Sumon, Maulana Sabbir Ahmed, Shawkat Osman alias Sheikh Farid, Jahangir Alam Badar, Mohibul Muttakin, Aminul Mursalin, Mufti Abdul Hai, Mufti Shafikur Rahman, and Nur Islam.
Moin Uddin, Sumon, Sabbir and Shawkat are in police custody while the rest are on the run.
The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each.
Besides, it acquitted Md Mashiur Rahman and Rafikul Islam Miraj. Another accused in the case, Mufti Abdul Hannan, was executed in a separate case, UNB reports.
Argument in the case concluded on December 2. Testimonies of 46 witnesses were recorded.
Five CPB activists were killed and 20 others injured in a bomb attack on the party’s rally on January 20, 2001 at Paltan.
The case was closed in December 2003 as investigations found no evidence against the accused people in the case and later in 2005 the case was reopened.
