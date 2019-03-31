/ National

Banani fire case transferred to DB

Published: March 31, 2019 12:57:11

Firefighters stand outside the FR tower at Banani after putting out a deadly blaze that tore through several floors of the skyscraper, killing at least 26 people — FE photo

Police's Detective Branch has been assigned to investigate Thursday's fire at Banani's FR Tower that killed at least 26 people.

"A case, filed over the fire incident, was transferred to DB in the morning," Obaidur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Sunday.

Sub-inspector Milton Dutta of Banani Police Station filed the case on Saturday evening accusing land owner engineer SMHI Faruk, 65, Rupayan Group Chairman Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul, 57, Quasem Drycell Limited Managing Director Tasvir Ul Islam, 62, FR Tower management committee members and several others, reports UNB.

DB has already arrested Faruk and Tasvir.

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

Economy

Stock

Trade

National
Logo

More News

WB approves $100.5m loan to improve Dhaka's livability

FR tower risky: probe body

DMP arrests 55 in anti-narcotics drive

Voting suspended at 3 polling stations in Titas upazila

Top court upholds order to pay road crash victim Tk 5.0 million as compensation

Businessmen, residents prepare to implement building safety measures

Banani FR Tower fire: Two owners held

Voting in fourth phase Upazila polls underway

Voting in 107 UZs on Sunday

Satellite fire station at Babubazar bridge a possibility: Mayor

Most Viewed News

Onsite audit soon to find corporate tax dodgers

Banani FR Tower fire: Two owners held

Esquire Knit makes debut in first week of April

Coppertech subscription opens today

Akhaura-Sylhet dual-gauge project: 57 vehicles, fuel to eat up most budget!

Voting in fourth phase Upazila polls underway

DSE, CSE open positive despite low turnover

Businessmen, residents prepare to implement building safety measures

UK's May under pressure to rule out long Brexit delay

Ukrainians start voting in presidential elections

© 2017 - All Rights with The Financial Express