Banani fire case transferred to DB

Firefighters stand outside the FR tower at Banani after putting out a deadly blaze that tore through several floors of the skyscraper, killing at least 26 people — FE photo

Police's Detective Branch has been assigned to investigate Thursday's fire at Banani's FR Tower that killed at least 26 people.



"A case, filed over the fire incident, was transferred to DB in the morning," Obaidur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Sunday.



Sub-inspector Milton Dutta of Banani Police Station filed the case on Saturday evening accusing land owner engineer SMHI Faruk, 65, Rupayan Group Chairman Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul, 57, Quasem Drycell Limited Managing Director Tasvir Ul Islam, 62, FR Tower management committee members and several others, reports UNB.



DB has already arrested Faruk and Tasvir.