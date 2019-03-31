Banani fire case transferred to DB

Police's Detective Branch has been assigned to investigate Thursday's fire at Banani's FR Tower that killed at least 26 people.
"A case, filed over the fire incident, was transferred to DB in the morning," Obaidur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Sunday.
Sub-inspector Milton Dutta of Banani Police Station filed the case on Saturday evening accusing land owner engineer SMHI Faruk, 65, Rupayan Group Chairman Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul, 57, Quasem Drycell Limited Managing Director Tasvir Ul Islam, 62, FR Tower management committee members and several others, reports UNB.
DB has already arrested Faruk and Tasvir.
