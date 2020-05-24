Bangladesh to celebrate Eid on Monday amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bangladeshi Muslims are set to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr festival on Monday bidding farewell to the fasting month of Ramadan under stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest Muslim festival this year appeared very unlikely to resemble that of previous years as many countries banned the traditional Eid congregations as part of anti-coronavirus measures, reports BSS.

The government has urged people to stay in their current abodes discarding plans for larger family gatherings at their ancestral homes as part of the desperate measures to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with millions under strict stay-at-home orders and many fearing renewed coronavirus outbreaks.

Some Muslim majority countries planned to allow the mass prayers on open fields or indoors in mosques or large halls, measuring which one could ensure physical distancing.

The Muslims this year tend to skip centuries old practice of hugging each other following Eid prayers to comply with health directives against COVID-19.

The glimmering crescent moon of Shawwal in twilight sky always bears happiness when children in particular get new clothes and cash “salami” from elders, relatives and well-wishers, but the coronavirus onslaughts changed the scenario.

The government has imposed strict restriction on all the social activities and urged the Muslim devotees to celebrate the Eid with only family members indoors instead of visiting relatives’ houses and outing around in a bid to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The fatal virus even forced the government to impose restriction on holding the main ritual of the Eid-ul-Fitr in the open space or Eidgahs, which is the main attraction of the festival that create the largest social gathering and help exchange greetings with each other from single place.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Friday issued a 14-point instruction allowing the congregations to be held indoors in mosques maintaining cautions asking devotees have to perform ablution from home before coming for Eid prayers, instead of using mosque ablution rooms.

DMP called upon the city dwellers to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr with family members at home and advised all to refrain from visiting relatives, neighbours, and entertainment spots in the city amid the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

Earlier, on May 14, the Religious Affairs Ministry issued a circular asking the authorities concerned to hold Eid Jamaat of the Eid-ul-Fitr at nearby mosques instead of Eidgahs or open space aiming to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The ministry also urged the devotees not to hug each other after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.