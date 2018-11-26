BNP leader Rafiqul challenges jail sentence in graft case

BNP standing committee member Barrister Rafiqul Islam Miah filed an appeal on Monday against a lower court order that recently sentenced him to three years imprisonment in a graft case.

The appeal was filed seeking his acquittal, said his lawyer Ragib Rouf Chowdhury.

Besides, the appeal also sought a stay on the lower court order and bail.

The HC bench of Justice Shawkat Hossain is likely to hear the petition today.

On November 20, a Dhaka court sentenced him to three years’ jail in the graft case for not submitting his wealth statement, UNB reported.

Miah was arrested by plainclothes police hours after the verdict and he was sent to Keraniganj Central Jail.

On Sunday, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) from the jail as he fell ill.