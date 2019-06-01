Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Faridpur

Published: June 01, 2019 12:44:24 | Updated: June 01, 2019 12:54:17
Two people were killed and two others injured as a bus collided head on with a truck at Purbogangabordi on Dhaka-Khulna highway in the outskirts of Faridpur district town on Saturday.
One of the deceased was as bus driver Islam of Magura district, reports UNB.
Md Nurul Alam Dulal, Senior Station Officer of Fadirpur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the Dhaka-bound bus Banaful Paribahan collided with the Magura-bound truck in the morning, leaving two people, including the bus driver, dead on the spot.
The injured were admitted to Faridpur Medical College and Hospital.
