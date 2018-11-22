China offers visa on arrival for qualified Bangladeshis

Bangladeshi citizens who are qualified and able to provide relevant supporting documents can apply for port visa, also known as visa on arrival, at relevant Chinese ports, Chinese Embassy official in Dhaka said on Thursday.

The duration of the stay for the 'port visa' shall not be more that 30 days, said Chen Wei, spokesman and political counsellor of Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh while expounding on the port visa system.

According to the Exit and Entry Administration Law of the People's Republic of China, China's port visa system does not impose restrictions on specific countries, but only makes requirements for entry purposes, reports UNB.

The law stipulates that foreigners who need to enter China urgently for humanitarian reasons, or who are invited to enter China for urgent business or rush repair work, or have other urgent needs, or who are organised to visit China as tourists by Chinese travel agencies, may apply for port visas with the visa-issuing authorities entrusted by the Ministry of Public Security at the ports which are approved to issue port visas by the State Council.