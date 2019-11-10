Loading...
4,000-5,000 houses damaged by cyclone ‘Bulbul’: Minister

Published: November 10, 2019 16:36:42

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman on Sunday said some 4,000-5,000 houses were damaged by cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ which lashed the country’s coastal districts early Sunday, reports UNB.

“The damage by cyclone ’Bulbul’ was much lesser as the wind speed was only 80km-90km per hour,” he said while addressing a press briefing at the Secretariat on the post-cyclone situation.

The state minister also said two people were killed 30 others injured during the cyclone.

However, four people were killed in Bagerhat, Khulna and Patuakhali districts as cyclone ‘Bulbul’ hit Bangladesh in the early hours of Sunday, according to unofficial estimate.

Besides, two more people, who took shelter in cyclone centres, died of cardiac arrest after being panicked in Patuakhali and Satkhira districts.

The cyclone uprooted trees, damaged dwellings and croplands in different coastal districts, including Pauakhali, Bhola and Satkhira and Khulna.

Enamur said the exact extent of damage will be informed later based on the information to be provided by the deputy commissioners concerned.

He said over 2,106,918 people were evacuated to some 5,787 cyclone centres in the coastal areas.

The cyclone made landfall in Khulna and adjoining southwestern part of the country before weakening into a deep depression.

The cyclonic storm, which turned into ‘severe’ from ‘very severe’ on Saturday night, completed crossing the West Bengal-Khulna coast near the Sundarbans at around 05:00 am and then weakened further into a deep depression.

