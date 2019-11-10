4,000-5,000 houses damaged by cyclone ‘Bulbul’: Minister

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman on Sunday said some 4,000-5,000 houses were damaged by cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ which lashed the country’s coastal districts early Sunday, reports UNB.
“The damage by cyclone ’Bulbul’ was much lesser as the wind speed was only 80km-90km per hour,” he said while addressing a press briefing at the Secretariat on the post-cyclone situation.
The state minister also said two people were killed 30 others injured during the cyclone.
However, four people were killed in Bagerhat, Khulna and Patuakhali districts as cyclone ‘Bulbul’ hit Bangladesh in the early hours of Sunday, according to unofficial estimate.
Besides, two more people, who took shelter in cyclone centres, died of cardiac arrest after being panicked in Patuakhali and Satkhira districts.
The cyclone uprooted trees, damaged dwellings and croplands in different coastal districts, including Pauakhali, Bhola and Satkhira and Khulna.
Enamur said the exact extent of damage will be informed later based on the information to be provided by the deputy commissioners concerned.
He said over 2,106,918 people were evacuated to some 5,787 cyclone centres in the coastal areas.
The cyclone made landfall in Khulna and adjoining southwestern part of the country before weakening into a deep depression.
The cyclonic storm, which turned into ‘severe’ from ‘very severe’ on Saturday night, completed crossing the West Bengal-Khulna coast near the Sundarbans at around 05:00 am and then weakened further into a deep depression.
Seven held while gambling at Rajshahi
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry service resumes after 12 hrs
Flight operations resume at Ctg airport after 14 hrs
Bus with 50 passengers plunges into pond in Noakhali
Man dies in Panchagarh road crash
Celebration of Tagore’s Sylhet visit 100 years ago begins
Body recovered from collapsed building in Narayanganj
Five Pabna youths’ endeavour to become self-reliant
Sylhet to mark 100 years of Tagore’s visit
Banks’ assets-to-GDP ratio stands at 61.0 pc in FY19
Bangladesh to import onions from Pakistan
Cyclone 'Bulbul' completes crossing West Bengal-Khulna coasts
Bangla Bond to be listed on London bourse tomorrow
Energy audit to be made mandatory
Maritime ports' signal lowered to 3 as cyclone Bulbul weakens into deep depression
Four die as cyclone Bulbul lashes coastal districts before weakening into deep depression
Operations at Ctg maritime port, airport resume
Dhaka to be rickshaw-free within two years