Two suspects die in Kushtia, Cox’s Bazar ‘shootouts’

Two suspects, of whom one is a robber and another a drug trader, were killed in as many reported shooutouts between themselves in as many districts in the early hours of Sunday.

The victims were identified as Khokon Ali alias Hatkata Thandu, 45, a suspected robber in Kushtia, and Ziaur Rahman Zia, 35, a top drug suspect in Cox's Bazar.

In Kushtia, Hatkata Thandu, son of late Aijal Ali, was killed in a reported gunfight between two groups of robbers in Mollaeghoria canal para in Sadar upazila.

Kushtia Model Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Nasir Uddin was quoted by UNB news agency as saying that a police team was sent to the area at around 2:00 am after reports of a shootout between two gangs.

Sensing presence of police, the gang members opened fire on them and fled the scene, he said.

Later, the police officer said, they rescued Hatkata Thandu with bullet injuries and took him to Kushtia General Hospital where he was declared dead. Khokon was accused in several cases, including those of robbery.

Four police personnel were injured during the shootout with the robbers, he said, adding that a foreign-made pistol and four round bullets were found at the spot.

In Cox's Bazar, Zia, son of Md Islam of Marine Drive Road area in Baharchhora union, and also one of the top suspected drug traders of Teknaf upazila, was killed in an inter-gang shootout of drug traders in early morning.

He was named in 21 drug and other cases at Maheshkhali Police Station.

Teknaf Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Pradip Kumar Das was quoted by bdnews24.com as saying, “Ziaur, who was a fugitive for a long time, was arrested by police on Saturday afternoon. Based on the information provided by Ziaur, a police team took him on a raid to recover yaba pills at around 1:30 am."

“As soon as the law enforcers reached Najirpara area, accomplices of Ziaur opened fire on them. Police returned fire in self-defence. At one point, Zia got wounded.”

The critically injured drug trader was rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead, the police officer said.

Three police personnel were also injured in the gunfight, he said, adding that a shotgun, three local firearms, 23 rounds of bullet, and 20,000 yaba tablets were recovered from the scene.

Human-rights groups have doubted the law enforcers’ version of the gunfights and demanded separate investigations into every such incident, calling these ‘extrajudicial killings’.

The government, however, has defended the law-enforcing agencies, saying these incidents were gunfights.