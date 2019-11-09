Cyclone ‘Bulbul’: 1,577 medical teams ready; 4,516 shelters opened

The government on Saturday said 1,577 medical teams were formed and 4,516 shelters were opened in the coastal districts as cyclone ‘Bulbul’ continued to approach.

Health minister Zahid Maleque and director general of Directorate General for Health Services (DGHS) Dr Abul Kalam Azad cancelled holidays of health officials, said a handout from Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of DGHS.

Health officials were advised to work in coordination with the local administrations and the ministry of disaster management and relief, it said.

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ may hit the southwest coast of the country by this evening, the Met Office said.

Great danger signal number 10 was issued for the maritime ports of Mongla and Payra and coastal districts of Bhola, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Bagherhat, Khulna, and Satkhira, UNB reports.

Meanwhile, the maritime port of Chattogram was advised to hoist great danger signal number 9. The signal was also effective for coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni and Chandpur.

The government said the medicine and medical equipment reserves were adequate. They will be sent to remote storm-hit areas after reviewing the medicine reserve of Central Medical Stores Depot, and DGHS, it said.

At the same time, health officials were advised to keep an eye on emergency maternity services.