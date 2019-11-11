Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives in Bangladesh

Members of Bangladesh Army removing an uprooted tree from a road in Satkhira as cyclone ‘Bulbul’ lashes coastal districts early Sunday

At least 13 people in 10 districts have been reported dead from a combination of falling trees, collapsed houses and illness after Cyclone Bulbul ripped through southern Bangladesh on Saturday.

The health directorate's Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room, local administrations and police confirmed the news of the deaths on Sunday.

The storm caused two deaths in each of Khulna, Barguna and Gopalganj districts, and one each in Patuakhali, Bhola, Shariatpur, Pirojpur, Madaripur, Barishal and Bagerhat.

According to news reports, another person died in Satkhira but a local public representative said the death was not related to the cyclone.

In Barguna and Bhola, 28 fishermen went missing as a boat was still unaccounted for after it ventured into the sea despite storm warning and another boat sank.

The cyclone, which later became a deep depression, ravaged about 5,000 homes in the country's south-western coastal districts, according to state minister for disaster management and relief Enamur Rahman.

But the extent of the damage is not very high, he said, adding: "We have been able to move the highest number of people to safety in history."

As many as 5,787 safety shelters harboured over 2.1 million people during the cyclone, said Enamur. The evacuees were returning home throughout Sunday.

On the damage to crops, the state minister said, "Apart from Patuakhali, there hasn't been too much damage. But the storm has caused some damage to winter crops. The agriculture ministry will assess the damage after which we will extend the necessary assistance."

Reports citing officials of local administrations came in that power connection was cut off in many districts as trees fell on cables or utility poles fell due to the storm while fallen trees also disrupted road communication.

The situation improved on Sunday afternoon as rescue workers joined the locals for recovery, according to bdnews24.com news agency.

In Satkhira, Bagerhat and Barguna districts, officials initially estimated the cyclone damaged Aman paddy, winter vegetables and other crops on a total of around 60,000 hectares of land.

Officials in the other districts said they were yet to assess the damage as wind, rainfall and storm surge hit the coastal areas.

Deaths:

Khulna

Two people died after being crushed under the trees upended during the storm in Khulna's Dighalia and Dacope Upazilas, according to the health directorate.

The dead were identified as Alamgir Hossain, 32, from Dighalia's Senhati, and Promila Mandal, 52, from Dacope.

The incidents occurred around 10am on Sunday, said the district's superintendent of police SM Shafiullah.

Barguna

An elderly, identified as Halima Khatun, died after falling sick at a shelter at DL College in Barguna Sadar Upazila on Saturday night.

"The 70-year-old Halima died due to illness," said Barguna Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anisur Rahman.

On Sunday afternoon, a man died after falling from a tree as he went to cut off its broken branches, deputy commissioner Mostain Billah said.

Barguna Trawler Owners’ Association Golam Mostafa Chowdhury said a trawler with 15 fishermen on board went missing on Saturday in Narikebari on the Bay of Bengal.

Gopalganj

The district administration said a 70-year old man died after being crushed under an uprooted tree at Kotalipara.

A 60-year-old woman died in a similar way in Sadar Upazila.

Bhola

A fisherman died and 13 others went missing when a trawler capsized with 24 on board in the Meghna river at Ilisha.

Bhola superintendent of police Sarker Mohammad Kaiser said rescue efforts were on to find the missing fishermen.

Patuakhali

An elderly man died after a tree fell on his house in Patuakhali after cyclone Bulbul battered the coastal district.

He was identified as Hameed Fakir, a 65-year-old fisherman from Patuakhali's Mirzaganj.

The incident took place around 3:30am on Sunday, said upazila executive officer Md Sarwar Hossain.

Pirojpur

A man died when a tree toppled by strong wind gusts landed on his house in Pirojpur's Nazirpur Upazila.

He was identified as Noni Shikari, a native of Lora village in the Upazila's Malikhali Union, said Nazirpur Police OC Md Moniruzzaman.

"A tree fell on his house during the onset of the cyclone. He died on the spot."

Meanwhile, two siblings were critically injured in the Upazila's Kolar Doania Union after a tree collapsed on their home, said Hasnat Dalim, chairman of the union council.

They were identified as 16-year-old 'Nasir' and 8-year-old 'Sumi'.

Madaripur

A woman died after her house was rattled by strong winds in Madaripur Sadar Upazila.

She was identified as Saleha Begum, 40, a native of Ghatmajhi village, said upazila nirbahi officer Saifuddin Gias.

"Her home was shaken by the gusts causing a cupboard to fall on top of her. She was rescued and taken to the Sadar Hospital in critical condition. Doctors later pronounced her dead."

An elderly woman died under a fallen tree in Barishal, said deputy commissioner SM Aziar Rahman.

The incident occurred in the municipal town of Uzirpur around 2:00pm on Sunday. The woman was identified as Ashalata Mazumdar, 60.

Bagerhat

A young girl, identified only as Samia, died after a tree upended during the storm in Bagerhat's Rampal, said the health directorate.

She hailed from Rampal's Ujolpur area.

At least 15 people were injured in different incidents in four coastal districts. Nine of them are currently receiving treatment at hospitals.

Shariatpur

An elderly man died in Naria Upazila when a tree fell on his home.

The mishap occurred at Deojari village under Dingamanik union on Sunday afternoon, Naria Police Station OC Hafizuddin said.