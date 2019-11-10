Loading...
Cyclone 'Bulbul' completes crossing West Bengal-Khulna coasts

Published: November 10, 2019 09:39:07 | Updated: November 10, 2019 11:22:31

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ completed crossing the West Bengal-Khulna coast near the Sundarbans around 5am on Sunday and now lying over Khulna and adjoining southwestern part of the country.

A special bulletin of the Met office said the cyclone is likely to move in a northwesterly direction and weaken gradually.

The  very severe cyclonic storm, ‘Bulbul’, over the northwest bay and adjoining areas  weakened into a severe cyclonic storm on Saturday.

“The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal No 10,” the bulletin said.

The coastal districts of Bhola, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalakati, Bagerhat, Khulna and Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal No 10.

Under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm and the moon phase, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalakati, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by a storm surge of 5-7 feet highest above the normal astronomical tide, UNB reports.

 The maritime port of Chattogram has been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal No 9.

 The coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal No 9.

 The maritime port of Cox’s Bazar has been advised to keep hoisted local warning signal No 4.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

 Meanwhile, the coastal districts are experiencing rain under the impact of Bulbul, report our correspondents.

Meanwhile, around 764,000 people were evacuated from seven coastal districts to shelter centres. The districts are Baterhat, Khulna, Satkhira, Barishal, Pirojpur, Barguna and Bhola.

