Cyclone Bulbul: Danger signal 7 for Mongla, Payra; 6 for Chattogram

Published: November 08, 2019 21:40:18
Danger signals were issued for key maritime ports of Bangladesh on Friday evening as very severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ approaches Bangladesh, reports UNB.
Danger signal 7 was advised for the maritime ports of Mongla and Payra and 6 for Chattogram.
Cox’s Bazar was advised to keep hoisted local warning signal number 4.
Costal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and their offshore islands and shoals will come under danger signal 6, the Met Office said in a special weather bulletin in the evening.
‘Bulbul’ has intensified further and now lies over Northwest Bay and adjoining west-central Bay.
It was about 620km southwest of Chattogram port, 585km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 495km southwest of Mongla port and 490km southwest of Payra port at 6pm.
“It is likely to intensify further,” the Met Office said, adding that it may hit Khulna coast near Sundarbans by Saturday evening.
Under its peripheral influence, gusty or squally windy may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and coastal areas from Sunday morning.
The maximum sustained wind speed within 74km of ‘Bulbul’s centre is about 120kph rising to 140kph.
Under the influence of the very severe cyclone storm and the moon phase, low-lying areas of coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Borguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalokathi, Bagherhat, Khulna, and Satkhira are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 5-7 feet height above normal astronomical tide.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.
BIWTA suspends vessel operation as cyclone nears
Govt to announce Razakars’ list on Dec 16
Govt introduces digital technology for pest control
Disaster Management Ministry to oversee aid programme for erosion victims
149 new dengue patients hospitalised in 24hr
Cyclone 'Bulbul' likely to hit BD Saturday evening
'No cases under new transport law till Nov 14'
Six die in Panchagarh road crash
BSF shoots dead Bangladeshi youth in Jhenaidah
Shenzhen, Dhaka bourses’ joint index by Dec
Offshore banking: ABB pleads for easing rules
Cyclone Bulbul moves towards Sundarbans
China's Oct exports, imports fall less than expected
Indonesian coal import to increase threefold
Cyclone 'Bulbul' likely to hit BD Saturday evening
WhatsApp adds shopping catalogue feature, courting e-commerce
Magnitude 5.9 quake kills five in Iran, injures 300
BD halts Myanmar's entry into IORA