Cyclone ‘Bulbul': Great danger signal 10 for Mongla, Payra; 9 for Chattogram

Published: November 09, 2019 09:42:33 | Updated: November 09, 2019 10:49:32
The Met Office advised to hoist great danger signal No 10 for Mongla and Payra ports and nine coastal districts in the region on Saturday morning as the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ approaches.
The maritime port of Chattogram and five nearby districts were advised to hoist great danger signal No 9, the Met Office said in a special bulletin at 8am, UNB reports.
‘Bulbul’ intensified further and lied over Northwest Bay and adjoining west-central Bay in the morning.
22 to vie for BB’s deputy governor post
Great danger signals for Mongla, Payra and Ctg ports
BIWTA suspends vessel operation as cyclone nears
Cyclone Bulbul: Danger signal 7 for Mongla, Payra; 6 for Chattogram
Govt to announce Razakars’ list on Dec 16
Govt introduces digital technology for pest control
Disaster Management Ministry to oversee aid programme for erosion victims
149 new dengue patients hospitalised in 24hr
Cyclone 'Bulbul' likely to hit BD Saturday evening
Great danger signals for Mongla, Payra and Ctg ports
China-funded mega projects veer off track
Tax evasion in ports: ACC backs full physical inspection
22 to vie for BB’s deputy governor post
Six more EPZ goods up for local sale
Cost, execution time for Nilphamari-Saidpur road widening project double
India tightens security ahead of Ayodhya verdict