Loading...
pbil-logo

/ National

Cyclone ‘Bulbul': Great danger signal 10 for Mongla, Payra; 9 for Chattogram

Published: November 09, 2019 09:42:33 | Updated: November 09, 2019 10:49:32

The Met Office advised to hoist great danger signal No 10 for Mongla and Payra ports and nine coastal districts in the region on Saturday morning as the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ approaches.

The maritime port of Chattogram and five nearby districts were advised to hoist great danger signal No 9, the Met Office said in a special bulletin at 8am, UNB reports.

‘Bulbul’ intensified further and lied over Northwest Bay and adjoining west-central Bay in the morning.

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

Economy

Stock

Trade

National

More News

22 to vie for BB’s deputy governor post

Great danger signals for Mongla, Payra and Ctg ports

BIWTA suspends vessel operation as cyclone nears

Cyclone Bulbul: Danger signal 7 for Mongla, Payra; 6 for Chattogram

Govt to announce Razakars’ list on Dec 16

Govt introduces digital technology for pest control

Disaster Management Ministry to oversee aid programme for erosion victims

149 new dengue patients hospitalised in 24hr

Cyclone 'Bulbul' likely to hit BD Saturday evening

'No cases under new transport law till Nov 14'

Most Viewed News

115040

Great danger signals for Mongla, Payra and Ctg ports

China-funded mega projects veer off track

Tax evasion in ports: ACC backs full physical inspection

22 to vie for BB’s deputy governor post

Six more EPZ goods up for local sale

Cost, execution time for Nilphamari-Saidpur road widening project double

India tightens security ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Pharma export sees strong growth

© 2017 - All Rights with The Financial Express