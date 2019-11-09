Cyclone ‘Bulbul': Great danger signal 10 for Mongla, Payra; 9 for Chattogram

The Met Office advised to hoist great danger signal No 10 for Mongla and Payra ports and nine coastal districts in the region on Saturday morning as the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ approaches.

The maritime port of Chattogram and five nearby districts were advised to hoist great danger signal No 9, the Met Office said in a special bulletin at 8am, UNB reports.

‘Bulbul’ intensified further and lied over Northwest Bay and adjoining west-central Bay in the morning.