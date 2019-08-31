Dengue infections mark significant fall

Two people have died of dengue in Khulna and Chattogram and 760 new patients have been hospitalised across the country, showing a significant improvement in the situation.

The new deaths were recorded on Saturday while the new infections in 24 hours till 8:00 am on Saturday.

In Khulna, 45-year-old housewife Shilpi Akhter, wife of Saheb Ali of Athalia village of Terokhada upazila, lost her battle to the mosquito-borne disease at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) in the afternoon, said its Resident Physician Dr Shailendranath Biswas.

Shilpi was admitted to the hospital on Friday and later shifted to the intensive care unit on Saturday morning.

In Chattogram, Badshah Molla, 55, of Jafrabad in Sitakunda upazila, succumbed to dengue at Parkview Hospital in the city in the early hours, said Dr Nurul Haider, medical officer (disease control) at the Civil Surgeon office.

Parkview Hospital’s in-charge (Special Unit) A Arafat said Badshah was admitted to the hospital on August 22 and he died around 5am.

Data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) showed a significant fall in the number of dengue cases.

The number dengue cases was 1,025 on Friday while 1,189 on Thursday, 1,157 on Wednesday, 1,299 on Tuesday and 1,251 on Monday.

The government said 70,195 patients had been hospitalised since January 1. Of them, 65,150 were discharged after recovery.

At present, 4,860 people are being treated for dengue – 2,696 of them in Dhaka alone.

Since January, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) received complaints of 180 dengue-related deaths. It has so far reviewed 96 cases and confirmed that 57 of them were caused by dengue.