Loading...
pbil-logo

/ National

'Detectives watchful to check question leak rumors'

Published: November 02, 2019 16:43:22

Hoping that there will be no question paper leak during this year’s JSC and equivalent examinations, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Saturday said the gangs who spread question leak rumors are now under the radar of intelligence agencies.

“Earlier, we saw some frauds pocketed money spreading rumors over question paper leak through the Facebook. Now intelligence agencies have brought them under their surveillance,” she said.

The minister was talking to reporters after visiting JSC and JDC examinations centre at Zinzira PM Pilot High School and College in Keraniganj upazila.

“We’ve visited exam centres before the start of the exams. Visiting centres during the examination causes interruption to examinees, “she said.

Dipu Moni urged parents to send their children to the examination centres with good preparation. “If you resort to unfair means to ensure your children do good results, then it’ll ruin their future.”

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Senior Secretary to Secondary and Higher Secondary Division Md Sohrab Hossain, Director General of Secondary and Higher Education Directorate Prof Dr Sayed Golam Faruk, Dhaka Educational Board Chairman Md Ziaul Haque, Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land, Keraniganj Circle) Kamrul Hasan Sohel were, among others, present, reports UNB.

Share if you like

Filter By Topic

Economy

Stock

Trade

National

More News

332 more workers deported from KSA in three days

Payra power plant may take more time to be operational

Transport owners demand revision of new road transport law

151 new dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Cop’s wife dies after being found hanging

Helpline ‘333’ helps BD halt forced child marriages

Dhanmondi double murder: Police detains three

Police arrest Chattogram Jamaat leader

9th Bangladesh Book Fair kicks off in Kolkata

JSC, JDC examinations begin across country

Most Viewed News

114694

Govt's bank borrowing may reach Tk 55b this month

RJSC gasping for automation push

Rail links to go double-track

Farmers get benefits from cattle insurance

Oct export earnings may miss target

China invests $10b in B&R countries in first three quarters

Blade factory output drops, loss soars

Militant attack kills 53 soldiers, one civilian: Mali

BD to seek investment for telecom, ICT sectors

Weekly review: Poor declarations exacerbate crisis

© 2017 - All Rights with The Financial Express