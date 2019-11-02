'Detectives watchful to check question leak rumors'

Hoping that there will be no question paper leak during this year’s JSC and equivalent examinations, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Saturday said the gangs who spread question leak rumors are now under the radar of intelligence agencies.
“Earlier, we saw some frauds pocketed money spreading rumors over question paper leak through the Facebook. Now intelligence agencies have brought them under their surveillance,” she said.
The minister was talking to reporters after visiting JSC and JDC examinations centre at Zinzira PM Pilot High School and College in Keraniganj upazila.
“We’ve visited exam centres before the start of the exams. Visiting centres during the examination causes interruption to examinees, “she said.
Dipu Moni urged parents to send their children to the examination centres with good preparation. “If you resort to unfair means to ensure your children do good results, then it’ll ruin their future.”
Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Senior Secretary to Secondary and Higher Secondary Division Md Sohrab Hossain, Director General of Secondary and Higher Education Directorate Prof Dr Sayed Golam Faruk, Dhaka Educational Board Chairman Md Ziaul Haque, Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land, Keraniganj Circle) Kamrul Hasan Sohel were, among others, present, reports UNB.
