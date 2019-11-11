Loading...
Ex-minister Latif Siddiqui’s bail stayed

Published: November 11, 2019 11:29:49 | Updated: November 11, 2019 11:45:33

Former minister Abdul Latif Siddiqui - file photo

The top court on Monday stayed a six-month interim bail granted by the High Court to former minister Abdul Latif Siddiqui in a corruption case.

A four-member Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain stayed the bail till November 17 on an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The bench has asked the commission to file a leave-to-appeal by November 17, ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan said.

Siddiqui was granted the interim bail by the High Court on November 4.

Another High Court bench had turned down his bail petition on Oct 1. The former minister sought bail from the court on Sep 26, UNB reported.

A corruption case was filed at Adamdighi Police Station against Siddiqui and one Jahanara Rashid on October 17, 2017. They were accused of incurring a loss of Tk 4.07 million (40.7 lakh) to the state.

According to case statement, Siddiqui sold 2.38 acres of land of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation at Dariapur village in Adamdighi upazila to Jahanara without floating tender.

On February 18 last, ACC Assistant Director Md Aminul Islam submitted the charge sheet against him in the corruption case.

On June 20, a Bogura court sent Latif Siddiqui to jail rejecting his bail plea in the case.

