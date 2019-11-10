Four die as cyclone Bulbul lashes coastal districts before weakening into deep depression

Cyclone Bulbul lashed Bangladesh overnight, killing six people and leaving relatives in a desperate search for 36 missing fishermen, report agencies

However prompt evacuations saved many lives and the worst was over, officials said on Sunday.

The severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' completed crossing the West Bengal-Khulna coast near the Sundarbans around 5am and then weekend further into a deep depression.

Some 30 people were injured and around 6,000 homes were partially or fully damaged, authorities said.

Five of the six victims were killed by falling trees, including a 52-year old woman who had spent the night in a shelter. She returned home on Sunday and was killed when a tree crashed on her house. Another victim, a 60-year old fisherman, had refused to evacuate.

Two fishing boats have not yet returned and relatives have been unable to contact the men on board, said Anwar Uddin, a local public representative in the southern Bhola district.

No major damage was immediately reported in camps in southeast Bangladesh where hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighboring Myanmar are living.

Some 2 million people from all of Bangladesh’s 13 coastal districts huddled in about 5,558 shelters on Saturday night. Outside, wind speeds rose to between 100 and 120 km per hour (62 to 75 mph) and some low-lying coastal areas were flooded.

Wind speeds have now come down to between 70 and 80 kph (43 to 50 mph), authorities said.

“It may take couple of days to get a normal situation,” Enamur Rahman, junior minister for disaster management and relief, told Reuters.

About 1,200 predominantly domestic tourists were stuck at the Saint Martin island in the Cox’s Bazar district, Rahman said.

“All of them will be rescued,” he said.

The cyclone season in the Bay of Bengal can last from April to December. In 1999, a super-cyclone battered the coast of India’s Odisha state for 30 hours, killing 10,000 people.

India’s eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha have received heavy rainfall since early Saturday and there were reports of hundreds of trees being uprooted.

In Khulna, Promila Mondol, 52, was killed as a tree fell on her during the storm in Dacope upazila in the morning, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Wadud.

Besides, Alamgir Hossain, 40, was killed as a tree branch fell on him in Dighalia upazila of the district around 9 am, said Mollik Morshed, officer-in-charge of Dighalia Police Station.

In Patuakhali, Hameda Fakir, 65, was killed as a tree collapsed on a house at Rampura village in Mirzapur upazila early morning, said upazila chairman Abu Bakar.

Kuakata municipality mayor Shah Alam Hawaldar said some 10,000 people were marooned in low-lying areas while crops on vast tracts of land went under water.

In Satkhira, around 80 per cent kutcha and semi-pucca houses were damaged at Gabura union during the cyclone, said Shyamnagar upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Md Kamruzzaman adding that electricity supply and internet connections remained snapped in the upazila since the cyclone lashed the area.

Several hundred shrimp enclosures went under water in Gabura, Padmapukur, Atulia, Kashimari and other unions in the upazila, he said.

In Bhola, at least 10 people were injured and 15 dwellings damaged in Lalmohon and Char Fasson upazilas on Saturday night.

Five of the injured were identified as Sajeda Begum, Tariq, Arif, Sharif and Mustafiz, and they all are residents of the village.

Of them, Tariq, 17 who suffered severe injuries is undergoing treatment at Char Fasson Hospital, said Mir Khairul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Lalmohan Police Station.

Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi Officer Habibul Hasan Rumi said eight people were injured at Lord Hardinge union in the upazila. Four of the injured were taken to Char Fasson Hospital for treatment.

At least seven houses were damaged by the storm at different villages in Wajpur union of Char Fasson upazila around 9pm, said Wajpur union parishad chairman Selim Hawlader.

The coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalakati, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira, Faridpur, Madaripur, Cumilla, Dhaka, Sylhet and Mymensingh are likely to experience a sweeping wind of 50-60 kph in gusts/squalls with heavy to very heavy rains due to the deep depression.