Govt to take another week before starting implementing road transport act

The government will take another week before starting implementing the new road transport act (RTA) 2018 for the sake of completing its necessary preparations and raising further awareness among the public about it, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said on Thursday.

He made the announcement while briefing journalists at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) office conference room after meeting with BRTA officials.

Quader said an extensive campaign is necessary throughout the country to make people from all walks of life aware of the new law.

The minister said the new road transport rules are now at the final stage and will be ready shortly after necessary scrutiny.

The RTA 2018 came into effect on November 1 more than one year after the parliament passed it.

On the heels of the law taking effect, the minister announced that it would not be implemented in the first week on the grounds that necessary preparations to implement the law were not yet complete and the public were not made till then well aware of it, and that first week ends today (Thursday).

