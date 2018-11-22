Hasina promises modern tanneries in Ctg, Rajshahi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said if elected again her government would set up modern tanneries in Chattogram and Rajshahi as well as an exclusive leather industrial zone with all modern facilities.

The government has already asked the concerned officials to find out a suitable place for the industrial zone, she said adding that the leather industrial zone and the tanneries would be constructed if her party is reelected.

The prime minister was inaugurating Bangladesh Leather Footwear & Leather Goods International Sourcing Show (Blliss)-2018 at a function at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital, reports BSS.

“If I’m elected I will construct the industrial zone and tanneries. And if I’m not elected you make sure that the new government will execute the plan,” Sheikh Hasina told the leather industry leaders.

The prime minister asked the authorities of the newly established Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to keep an area in every zone particularly for leather industries.

Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed, senior secretary of the commerce ministry Shubashish Basu, president of FBCCI Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin were present as special guests while president of the Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) Safiul Islam gave the welcome address.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has immense scope to flourish its leather industry abroad as the country is already producing leather goods for many globally reputed brands.

Our workers can manufacture high quality products if they get a little bit training. Particularly our women are more expert in crafting handwork on leather goods, she said.

“We want more foreign brands to come here with investment. It will help them getting manpower at a low cost, and us to create employment opportunities,” she said.

The foreign investors can also get huge market opportunities from Bangladesh due to its geographical location and multi-modal communication, she added.

In this regard, the prime minister pointed out the steps taken by her government for development of the international airport in the tourist city of Cox’s Bazar aimed at making it feasible for operation of wide-bodied flights and attracting foreign tourists and investors.

Urging the country’s business community to judge the activities of her government over the last 10 years, the prime minister said, “I’m leaving upon you to judge what we have done for expansion of trade and business, export, employment and resolving the problems of businesses.”

Sheikh Hasina said her government has resolved the acute power crisis by enhancing the generation capacity to 20,000 MW from 1,600 MW in last 10 years. Living condition of the people has been improved and scopes of businesses were expanded, she added.

The prime minister said her government successfully implemented its commitment to build a Digital Bangladesh.